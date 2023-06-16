19:31 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the war hawks in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, deputy Alexei Zhuravlev, called for the execution of military personnel for unauthorized abandonment of military service.

Zhuravlev called those who arbitrarily left their positions "scum". According to the parliamentarian, in order to defeat Ukraine, Russia needs to return the courts-martial.

“Even a whole concept appeared - SOCHintsy - from SOC “unauthorized abandonment of a part”. They, it seems, did not desert, and they even receive the due money, only they do not fight, being somewhere nearby all the time. For such exactly the tribunal cries. As long as the soldier has a choice - to fight or not to fight, the war cannot be won. Not today, tomorrow we will return to executions anyway,” Zhuravlev said.

Over the four months of 2023, the number of cases of unauthorized abandonment of a unit (Article 337 of the Criminal Code) in military courts exceeded a thousand, Mediazona calculated. Most Russians found guilty of going AWOL receive suspended sentences. This allows you to send them back to the front. According to the decree of President Vladimir Putin on mobilization, the military sentenced to a suspended sentence can be returned to the front.



Zhuravlev is a freak deputy. He regularly appears in the propaganda program "60 minutes" on "Russia 1", which is hosted by another deputy, Evgeny Popov, along with his wife, Olga Skabeeva.