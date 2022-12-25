Democrats Win Majority in US Senate

10:41 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the second round of elections in the United States in the state of Georgia, Democratic Party representative Raphael Warnock won, thanks to which the Democrats received 51 of 100 seats in the upper house of the United States Congress.



It is reported by CBS News.



Warnock received 50.6% of the popular vote, while his Republican rival Herschel Walker received 49.4%.



Warnock's victory will keep the Democrats at 51 to 49 in the Senate.. At the same time, the Republican Party won a majority in the House of Representatives.

“After a hard-fought campaign, I am honored to say the most powerful words that have ever carried weight in a democracy: the people have spoken,” Warnock said during a speech after the announcement of the election results, according to the Associated Press.

In last month's election, Warnock led Walker with 37,000 votes out of nearly 4 million cast, but failed to reach the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.