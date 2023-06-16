Denmark to buy new submarines to deter Russian expeditions in the Baltic Sea

10:47 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Denmark plans to buy new submarines to strengthen its maritime potential and deter Moscow's expeditions in the Baltic Sea.

This is reported by Breaking Defense.



Michael Aastrup Jensen, head of Denmark's foreign policy committee, said his country abandoned its submarine fleet in 2004, but lawmakers are actively considering whether to buy them again or rely on "close cooperation with friends to provide such opportunities."



He noted that discussions about submarines are taking place "right now" as part of a broad political analysis of Denmark's future defense needs.

"Denmark is of very strategic importance, which means that all ships of the Russian Navy must pass through our waters if they leave St. Petersburg or Kaliningrad, and therefore we need to strengthen our defenses in depth, which is a completely new awakening for us," Aastrup Jensen said .

In 2022, Copenhagen pledged to invest $5.8 billion in new naval ships to be built in the coming years.



According to the publication, a decision is expected to be made soon as part of Denmark's latest defense agreement - a document establishing a list of capabilities acquired over a period of ten years.