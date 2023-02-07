Denmark plans to transfer Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine - media

Denmark plans to transfer Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, which are no longer part of the country's armed forces, reports DR Nyheder.
Decommissioned Danish Leopard 1A5 tanks will be cleaned of dust, prepared and sent to the battlefield in Ukraine.
The publication notes that the tanks were sold in 2010 to FFG in Flensburg, Germany. However, they are still in Denmark. The first tanks are expected to arrive within a few months.
Leopard 1A5 tanks are armed with a cannon that is less powerful than modern Armed Forces Leopard 2 tanks. Older models are also not as well armored, which means protection against shelling and explosives, the newspaper notes.
According to Business Insider, a total of 187 Leopard 1 tanks have been greenlit by the German government to be exported to Ukraine. 99 of them are owned by FFG in Flensburg, which bought the Danish stock of decommissioned Leopard 1s.
Decommissioned Danish Leopard 1A5 tanks will be cleaned of dust, prepared and sent to the battlefield in Ukraine.
The publication notes that the tanks were sold in 2010 to FFG in Flensburg, Germany. However, they are still in Denmark. The first tanks are expected to arrive within a few months.
Leopard 1A5 tanks are armed with a cannon that is less powerful than modern Armed Forces Leopard 2 tanks. Older models are also not as well armored, which means protection against shelling and explosives, the newspaper notes.
According to Business Insider, a total of 187 Leopard 1 tanks have been greenlit by the German government to be exported to Ukraine. 99 of them are owned by FFG in Flensburg, which bought the Danish stock of decommissioned Leopard 1s.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments