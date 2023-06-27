PMC "Wagner" was ordered to disarm and surrender all military equipment of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

11:45 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that preparations are underway for the transfer of weapons and military equipment from the Wagner PMC to units of the Russian armed forces.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not report what kind of equipment and in what quantity is at the disposal of PMC Wagner.. However, during the seizure of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, mercenaries used tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs).

Everything is fine in this news, the rashists threatened to "demilitarize" Ukraine, but they had to disarm their own thugs.

Also, the Russian Federal Security Service closed the criminal proceedings on an armed rebellion involving mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to the Center for Public Relations of the FSB, "during the investigation of the rebellion, it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped their actions directly aimed at committing a crime."