The Czech Republic included the Russian oligarch and his son in the sanctions list

19:18 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech Republic has decided to include the Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his son Felix in the national sanctions list. They are accused of financing the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.



The announcement came from Radio Prague International.



Inclusion in the sanctions list means that the Yevtushenkovs are prohibited from entering the Czech Republic, as well as carrying out any financial transactions through Czech structures, and their assets in the country will be frozen.. At the same time, the Czech Republic proposes to include these names also in the sanctions list of the European Union.



Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that there is evidence of Yevtushenkov property in the Czech Republic.

"The issue will be dealt with by the Financial Analysis Department, which has the ability to freeze assets. In addition, it should be noted that their business in Russia is part of the military-industrial complex," said Minister Lipavsky.



Lipavsky described Vladimir Yevtushenkov as one of the leading Russian businessmen who provides significant resources to the Russian government along with his son.

"In the past, he often visited the Czech Republic, but after the decision of the government, he will no longer be able to do this," Lipavsky added.



According to the document, Yevtushenkov has long-term and close ties with high-ranking officials and is a member of several chambers of commerce and industry, contributing to the work of strategically important sectors of the Russian economy, which are the main source of income for the state and the Russian government.