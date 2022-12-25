Czech Republic extended temporary protection visas for Ukrainians until the end of March 2024

11:52 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech government approved the extension of temporary protection visas for Ukrainian refugees until the end of March 2024 - today this period is limited to March 2023.



It is reported by Czech Radio.



The draft decision still has to be considered by the Parliament, said the Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusan..



According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the state of war in Ukraine does not indicate that the refugees will be able to return home in the near future.



The status of temporary protection gives Ukrainian refugees the opportunity to use the healthcare and education system in the Czech Republic and provides free access to the labor market.



To extend the visa, citizens of Ukraine must register first in electronic form, and then in person.



According to Vit Rakusan, this will allow government agencies to find out how many refugees are permanently on the territory of the Czech Republic.



Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Czech Republic has issued 463,804 temporary protection visas to Ukrainian refugees, but many Ukrainian citizens have already returned to their homeland or left for third countries.