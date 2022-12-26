Czech Republic plans to employ Ukrainians in the defense industry

11:08 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech government plans to employ up to several thousand Ukrainian specialists in the defense industry.



This is reported by the Czech Radio.



According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Tomasz Kopechny, specialists who are not yet in their country have been trained in Ukraine for decades. Therefore, the work of Ukrainian engineers and technicians will strengthen the defense capability of the Czech Republic, Ukraine and NATO at the same time.



He noted that Ukrainian specialists will work on the repair and modernization of heavy military equipment.. In addition, the production of some key systems and components should begin in the Czech Republic in 2023.