The watch does not work correctly due to the owner's skin color: Apple was accused of racial discrimination

Reported by AppleInsider.



The Blood Oxygen software can measure blood oxygen levels on demand right from the wrist, providing the user with information about their overall health.



New Yorker Alex Morales claims he bought an Apple Watch between 2020 and 2021 knowing the watch was designed to measure blood oxygen levels.. The man believed that the watch does this regardless of skin tone.



“For decades, there have been reports that such devices were significantly less accurate at measuring blood oxygen levels depending on skin color.. The significance of this prejudice in the world went unnoticed until the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which coincided with a broader awareness of structural racism in many aspects of society," the statement said.

Apple did not immediately respond to this statement. Now on her website, she noted that the Blood Oxygen app is for general fitness and wellness purposes only.