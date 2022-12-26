The purpose of Putin's visit to Belarus is an attempt to resume the offensive against Ukraine - ISW

12:30 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to put pressure on the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in order to achieve concessions on the integration of the two countries during a visit to Minsk, as well as create conditions for a new attack on Ukraine.

It is noted that the Kremlin seeks to use the Union State to establish Russian control over Belarus.

At the same time, Lukashenko is already creating information conditions to reject the demands of Russian integration, as he has done for decades.

Lukashenka has so far largely resisted heightened Russian demands for integration and has refused to deploy Belarusian forces to participate in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ISW adds.

The visit to Minsk may indicate that Putin is trying to create the conditions for a renewed offensive in Ukraine, military analysts say.

ISW rates a Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus as low, but possible.

It is unlikely that Belarusian forces will invade Ukraine without a Russian strike group. It is far from obvious that Lukashenka will send Belarusian troops to fight in Ukraine even alongside Russian troops.

However, the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko, at a minimum, will contribute to a separate Russian information operation aimed at breaking the will of Ukraine and the willingness of the West to support Ukraine, such conclusions are drawn by the Institute for the Study of War.

It is noted that this meeting will bolster the Russian information operation aimed at convincing Ukrainians and Westerners that Russia can attack Ukraine from Belarus.. Russian strikes on Kyiv, constant deployment of troops to Belarus and ongoing bellicose rhetoric are part of this information operation.

Recall, Putin has scheduled a visit to the capital of Belarus on December 19.

Yesterday, on December 16, the head of the Kremlin convened the Security Council to discuss with its permanent members "interaction with neighbors in certain areas."