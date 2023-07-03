IDF launches military operation in Jenin camp: 3 Palestinians killed, 12 injured

08:08 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The IDF, the Israel Defense Forces, has launched a massive military operation in the Palestinian camp of Jenin in the West Bank.



This information was distributed by the Air Force.



The operation began with airstrikes. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least three Palestinians were killed and 12 people were injured as a result of the shelling.



IDF officials said the attack was on "terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area."

"We will not leave unanswered acts of terrorism that harm the civilian population and use the Jenin camp as a hideout," the military said.. They stressed that this camp is a "base for terrorists."