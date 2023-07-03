IDF launches military operation in Jenin camp: 3 Palestinians killed, 12 injured

The IDF, the Israel Defense Forces, has launched a massive military operation in the Palestinian camp of Jenin in the West Bank.
This information was distributed by the Air Force.
The operation began with airstrikes. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least three Palestinians were killed and 12 people were injured as a result of the shelling.
IDF officials said the attack was on "terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area."
