Former Putin speechwriter says military coup possible in Russia - CNN

Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes that the likelihood of a military coup is growing in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
It is reported by CNN.
Speaking to journalist Erin Burnett, Gallyamov said that as Russia's losses in Ukraine mount and the country struggles with Western sanctions, the Russians will be looking for someone to blame.
Consequently, the political scientist assumes the possibility of a coup in Russia in the near future.
That moment could come within the next 12 months, he said.
Gallyamov also said he believes Putin could abolish the March 2024 presidential election.
