Former Putin speechwriter says military coup possible in Russia - CNN

Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes that the likelihood of a military coup is growing in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.



It is reported by CNN.



Speaking to journalist Erin Burnett, Gallyamov said that as Russia's losses in Ukraine mount and the country struggles with Western sanctions, the Russians will be looking for someone to blame.

"The state of the Russian economy is deteriorating. The war is lost. More and more corpses are coming back to Russia, so the Russians are having a lot of trouble, and they will try to find an explanation for why this is happening, looking around at the political processes, and they will answer to themselves: "Well, this is because our country is run by old tyrant, old dictator," Gallyamov said, referring to Putin.

Consequently, the political scientist assumes the possibility of a coup in Russia in the near future.

"At the moment, I think that a military coup will become possible," Gallyamov stressed.

That moment could come within the next 12 months, he said.

“So, a year later, when the political situation has changed, the hated unpopular president is at the head of the country, the war is really unpopular, and for this you need to shed blood, at that moment the coup becomes a real possibility,” he added.

Gallyamov also said he believes Putin could abolish the March 2024 presidential election.