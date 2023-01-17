Former member of PMC "Wagner" asked for asylum in Norway

08:27 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A former high-ranking member of the Wagner PMC, the commander of the murdered prisoner Yevgeny Nuzhin, asked for asylum in Norway, the country's authorities said.. We are talking about the Russian Andrey Medvedev, writes the Associated Press, citing data from the Norwegian Immigration Department (UDI).

"For security and privacy reasons, UDI is unable to comment further on this matter," UDI said in an email sent to the agency.

Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer Brynyulf Risnes confirmed that his client was in Norway and asked for asylum.

The case was transferred to the Norwegian immigration police, and the man was transferred to Oslo. There he was placed in a center for violators of migration laws, AR informs.. The Norwegian police declined to comment on the case. Last week, the Norwegian police announced a man who illegally entered from Russia, crossed the border of the two countries. Then it was reported about a foreigner detained by border guards. He visited a private house in the border area and asked for help. Police then said they were warned late on Thursday by Russian border guards who found footprints in the snow that someone might have crossed the border illegally.

"Former employers were chasing me - the Wagner PMC company, [businessman Evgeny] Prigozhin and his gang, the Russian FSB. They connected the criminal investigation department of the Russian Federation. [I] was in danger. The danger [was] that I would be captured, they would kill me, shoot me, or even worse, what they would do with Nuzhin - just an execution with a sledgehammer," Medvedev explained the reasons for his escape.

It is believed that this man was Medvedev. He has been on the run since he fled the Wagner on July 6, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB. He told a Russian human rights group that he was ready to reveal everything he knew about the Wagner PMC, its activities and its owner, Yevgeny Prigogine, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.