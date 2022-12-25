The budget of the Russian Federation for 2023 is too optimistic and does not meet the costs of the war

11:16 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The state budget of Russia for 2023 is too optimistic and does not meet the costs of the war. This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense, published on December 11.

It is noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the country's state budget, which plans to allocate 9 trillion rubles (143 billion dollars) for defense next year.. This is almost 30% of the entire budget, which is much more than in previous years.

However, British intelligence believes that these funds will not be enough to cover the costs of the war against Ukraine.

"The budget approved by Putin is probably too optimistic on expected revenues and expenditures in 2023. Therefore, other parts of the Russian budget are likely to be under increasing pressure to cover the cost of the war.

Recall, according to Forbes, in the nine months of the war against Ukraine, Russia spent 82 billion dollars, which is a quarter of its annual budget.