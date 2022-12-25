The budget of the Russian Federation for 2023 is too optimistic and does not meet the costs of the war

The state budget of Russia for 2023 is too optimistic and does not meet the costs of the war. This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense, published on December 11.
It is noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the country's state budget, which plans to allocate 9 trillion rubles (143 billion dollars) for defense next year.. This is almost 30% of the entire budget, which is much more than in previous years.
However, British intelligence believes that these funds will not be enough to cover the costs of the war against Ukraine.
Recall, according to Forbes, in the nine months of the war against Ukraine, Russia spent 82 billion dollars, which is a quarter of its annual budget.
