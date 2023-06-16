The British government imposes new sanctions against Belarus due to support for Russian aggression

18:50 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK has expanded sanctions against Belarus due to its assistance in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, according to a press release published on the website of the UK government.



In particular, the UK banned the import of gold, cement, wood and rubber from Belarus, and also blocked the export there of banknotes and banking equipment, goods, technologies and materials that can be used to produce chemical and biological weapons.



Also, British media companies and Internet providers will restrict access to sanctioned Belarusian media sites.. This rule is already in effect for sanctioned Russian media.

"The British government will intensify the fight against sanctions circumvention and restrict Belarus' access to the UK financial markets in order to prevent the import of goods from Russia," the press release says.

Sanctions were also imposed against more than 100 people and organizations from Belarus. In particular, they froze the funds of large state-owned enterprises, which are significant sources of income and foreign currency for the regime of self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko.