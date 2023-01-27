Britain proposed to create a plant for the production of weapons for Ukraine in Poland

In order to help Ukraine win a victory in Poland, a "huge weapons factory" should be built.
This was stated by the chairman of the Committee on Defense Affairs of the British Parliament Tobias Ellwood, writes The Telegraph.
Ellwood said Western governments have shown a lack of strategic foresight in their plans to help Ukraine "survive and prosper."
The Conservative MP welcomed the decision to supply Western-made main battle tanks, but said the delivery model to Kyiv with different supply chains and types of munitions was "not viable."
With Western military stocks dwindling, Ellwood believes setting up a weapons factory in Poland could help transform the Ukrainian military into a more independent military.
The concept could be modeled after a microchip factory opened by Taiwan in the US, which fears a Chinese invasion could cut it off from the West.
Earlier media reported that the Pentagon in the next two years intends to increase the production of artillery shells to a level not seen since the Korean War.. Before the war, the US Army produced 14,400 unguided rockets per month. According to the new US plans, this figure will increase to 90,000 per month.
