11:03 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In order to help Ukraine win a victory in Poland, a "huge weapons factory" should be built.



This was stated by the chairman of the Committee on Defense Affairs of the British Parliament Tobias Ellwood, writes The Telegraph.



Ellwood said Western governments have shown a lack of strategic foresight in their plans to help Ukraine "survive and prosper."



The Conservative MP welcomed the decision to supply Western-made main battle tanks, but said the delivery model to Kyiv with different supply chains and types of munitions was "not viable."

"It just doesn't make sense in the long run.. Tanks today - yes. But we need a strategy to make sure Ukraine can defend itself," he said.

With Western military stocks dwindling, Ellwood believes setting up a weapons factory in Poland could help transform the Ukrainian military into a more independent military.



The concept could be modeled after a microchip factory opened by Taiwan in the US, which fears a Chinese invasion could cut it off from the West.

"Let's do the same with Ukraine so they can procure their own equipment to their own specifications, possibly NATO standards, and have a secure supply chain at all times," Ellwood said.



Earlier media reported that the Pentagon in the next two years intends to increase the production of artillery shells to a level not seen since the Korean War.. Before the war, the US Army produced 14,400 unguided rockets per month. According to the new US plans, this figure will increase to 90,000 per month.