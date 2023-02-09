Britain will not send fighter jets to Ukraine if there is a risk to its security

16:29 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK government will make decisions about fighters for Ukraine carefully and deliberately, and will not send planes if there is a risk to the security of Britain itself. The UK is considering "potential escalation risks as it considers sending military aircraft to Ukraine."



This was stated by the speaker of the British Prime Minister, reports The Guardian.



Asked about the concerns of some Western allies that aircraft deliveries could threaten to draw NATO into the conflict, a spokesman for the prime minister said no decision had yet been made.

"We have not yet made a decision to provide aircraft to Britain, we are now conducting training. The UK is in the process of delivering Challenger tanks and we have also provided longer range vehicles. We make these decisions carefully and do so thoughtfully.. We are aware of the potential risks of escalation," the Prime Minister's spokesman said.

The UK is convinced that its approach to helping Ukraine is the best and fastest way to end the war, he said.

"It is Russia that continues to take escalatory action by bombing civilians and continuing the illegal war in Ukraine, " spokesman Rishi Sunaka said.

The British government noted that they would not send fighter jets to Ukraine if this would endanger the security of the UK.

"UK has a significant number of Typhoons and F-35s. Of course, we will never do anything that would endanger the security of the UK," the Prime Minister's speaker said.

He added that the UK will work with international partners to "develop how we can provide (Ukraine) with capabilities that meet NATO standards."



Sending the Typhoons requires approval from Italy, Spain and Germany, the official said, while F-35s need US approval.