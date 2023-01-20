Brazil set a record for deforestation last year

18:55 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past year, Brazil cut down more than 10 thousand square meters. km. forests of the Amazon. This was reported by the Latin American television channel Telesur, citing data from the Amazonian Institute of Man and the Environment (Imazon).

"Brazil broke a new record in 2022 for deforestation, losing 10,537 sq km of forest... These are the highest figures since 2008, when the institute began collecting data.

Imazon spokeswoman Bianca Santos said she hopes this is "the last such entry because the new government has promised to prioritize protecting the Amazon."



The media notes that Brazil over the past four years, the country has lost more than 35 thousand square meters. km of forest. This period coincides with the presidential term of Jair Bolsonaro.