Brazil declares emergency over bird flu

17:33 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Brazilian authorities have taken emergency measures in the field of animal health, introducing a six-month state of emergency. The reason for this decision was several cases of avian influenza found in wild birds.

It is reported by the BBC.

It is noted that seven cases of bird flu were reported in the state of Espirito Santo, and one more was found in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

"Declaring a state of emergency makes it easier for the government to take action to stop the spread of the highly infectious H5N1 virus," the statement said.

Brazil is the world's largest chicken meat exporter with nearly $10 billion in annual sales.. Brazilian authorities say cases of avian flu have been found far from Brazil's main production areas in the country's south. However, outbreaks in commercial poultry flocks elsewhere have occasionally been observed following the detection of cases of avian influenza in wild birds. The detection of an infection on a farm often results in the culling of large numbers of birds and can sometimes lead to restrictions on trade with other countries.