The G7 seeks to limit the export of rough diamonds from Russia

At the G7 summit, which will be held in Japanese Hiroshima, the G7 countries are planning to adopt a declaration aimed at limiting the export of rough diamonds from Russia, which continues to bring billions of dollars to the aggressor country.

It is reported by CNN.

An EU official called "diamond traceability" a "crucial" issue, emphasizing the roles of various actors in the diamond production chain. The EU representative clarified that no agreement would be reached at this stage, but expressed confidence that the Hiroshima talks would pave the way for a tracking mechanism and then the necessary restrictions.



India, labeled a 'key player' in the diamond industry, should be seen as a major player in G7 sanctions. The EU would like to engage discreetly with countries like India, where the diamond industry is "quite important," the official added, not only "in terms of numbers, but also in terms of politics and symbolism."

Recall that Poland in April submitted a proposal for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of oil and diamonds.. The debate on this issue in the EU, however, was not easy.



While some states have called for sanctions, Belgium (recall that Antwerp, Belgium is home to the world's largest diamond trading center) has rejected the proposed restrictions.



The diamond center in Antwerp said that if the sanctions were imposed, it would lose about 30% of its business, which would be beneficial to competing businesses in the UAE and India.

The two G7 representatives said the challenge was to develop new tracking technologies to be able to identify the sources of diamonds, which would take time and make sanctions more difficult in the short term.







