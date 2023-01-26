Bulgaria destroys a drifting naval mine off the Black Sea coast

18:10 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine



The Bulgarian Navy carried out a controlled explosion to destroy a drifting naval mine near the country's Black Sea coast.



This is reported by the EU Reporter.



According to the country's Ministry of Defense, the navy received a signal about a floating object 200 meters from the Black Sea coast, near Tulenovo in northeastern Bulgaria. The mine was an "anchor" type YM and was installed in the combat area. She was destroyed later that day by a special diving team.



Since the beginning of the war in the western waters of the Black Sea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine have destroyed about 40 mines.





