12:33 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Bulgaria was known for its stance against the supply of arms to Ukraine. They, according to the newspaper, were paid by the United States and Great Britain.

"According to our estimates, about a third of the ammunition needed by the Ukrainian army at the initial stage of the war came from Bulgaria," Petkov, who served as the country's prime minister until August 2022, said.

In addition, Bulgaria has become one of the largest exporters of diesel fuel to Ukraine and at times covered 40% of the needs.



Recall that in the spring of 2022, Bulgaria and Ukraine officially signed an agreement only on the repair of Ukrainian military equipment.