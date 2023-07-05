Bulgaria intends to fight Russian interference in the country's internal affairs

19:51 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said that the authorities will no longer "close their eyes" to Russian interference in the country's affairs.



The head of the Bulgarian government said this in an interview with Politico.



In particular, Nikolai Denkov intends to carry out a reform of the special services in order to eradicate Russian agents from the power structures of Bulgaria.



He also stated the need to put an end to the inaction of law enforcement officers, who "turn a blind eye" to the subversive actions of the Russian Federation inside the country, in particular, when it comes to investigating Russia's interference in the internal affairs of Bulgaria.



In this context, Denkov mentioned the long-term inactivity of law enforcement agencies after a series of sabotage at the arsenals and military factories in Bulgaria, which began in 2011.



At the same time, the reform of the security services is being opposed by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is considered pro-Russian.. Therefore, the government plans to make legislative changes that will help get around this.



Denkov also stressed that the pro-Russian Renaissance party is spreading lies through social networks in order to intimidate the population and try to use these people for some political benefit.