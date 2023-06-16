More than a thousand Russians apply for asylum in Finland due to mobilization

18:07 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Finnish side is in the process of making a decision regarding granting asylum to Russian citizens of military age who evade mobilization.



This information was reported by Yle TV and radio company, referring to the data of the migration service.



More than 1,109 citizens of the Russian Federation, avoiding conscription for military service, applied for asylum in Finland.



Sanna Sutter, director of the migration department at the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, said that the Finnish side has not yet made a final decision on granting asylum to the Russians.



Finland is awaiting the publication of the European Union's position on this issue, as the Nordic countries have agreed to jointly wait for EU guidance before taking any action.