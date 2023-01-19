More than 80% of Europeans support increasing energy independence from Russia

Most of the population of the European Union states are in favor of increasing the energy independence of the bloc states from Russia.
This is evidenced by the results of the Eurobarometer poll published on the official website of the EU.
This is evidenced by the results of the Eurobarometer poll published on the official website of the EU.
At the same time, 83% of respondents believe that Russia's war against Ukraine has made investments in renewable energy sources more relevant.. Moreover, more than 80% of EU residents admitted that rising energy prices affect their purchasing power.
87% of those surveyed also believe it is important to protect critical infrastructure such as pipelines and internet cables, while 83% agree that the price of electricity should not depend on the price of gas.
Earlier, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his country managed to diversify energy supplies and get rid of dependence on Russia.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments