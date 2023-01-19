More than 80% of Europeans support increasing energy independence from Russia

11:59 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Most of the population of the European Union states are in favor of increasing the energy independence of the bloc states from Russia.



This is evidenced by the results of the Eurobarometer poll published on the official website of the EU.

More than eight out of ten EU citizens (82%) agree that the EU must continue to take steps to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels .

At the same time, 83% of respondents believe that Russia's war against Ukraine has made investments in renewable energy sources more relevant.. Moreover, more than 80% of EU residents admitted that rising energy prices affect their purchasing power.



87% of those surveyed also believe it is important to protect critical infrastructure such as pipelines and internet cables, while 83% agree that the price of electricity should not depend on the price of gas.