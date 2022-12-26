More than 82 thousand Ukrainian refugees left for the USA

08:19 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 82,000 Ukrainians left for America with their families as part of the Unity for Ukraine (U4U) program. Such data on Sunday, December 11, was given by the US Immigration Service in its report..



This program, initiated by the US government, gives Ukrainians the right to enter and stay in the country for a period of two years on a humanitarian permit.



In order to take part in the program, a Ukrainian must be supported by a sponsor who will provide money for the duration of his stay in the United States.



It is known that more than 177,000 Americans who decided to support Ukrainian refugees applied to the service to participate in the U4U program.



In addition, the United States has a "Temporary Protection" program for Ukrainians and citizens of a number of other countries who were already in the country at the time the war began on the territory of Ukraine..



As of November 30, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, about 4.5 million Ukrainians were registered under various protection schemes in European countries.