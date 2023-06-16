Fighting on the border of Afghanistan and Iran: the Taliban declared war on Iran - media

10:22 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Not much time has passed since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. And now, a new armed conflict. According to international media reports, the Taliban has declared war on Iran, according to Taliban leader Abdulhamid Khorasani.

According to journalists, fighting broke out on the border of Afghanistan and Iran. Taliban fighters are moving towards Iranian territory. Soldiers have already been killed.

A conflict erupted over water rights on the Afghan border. The Helmand River flows from the Afghan mountains to the Iranian province of Sistan, where it flows into a regularly drying lake.. Sistan province is now facing a drought and Iran is accusing the Taliban of building new dams on the river and diverting water.

On the eve of the Taliban attacked the border checkpoint of Iran. The Taliban leaders assured that if "the elders allow" they are ready to start jihad and "conquer Iran."