Kadyrov's militants are ready to help the RF Ministry of Defense suppress Prigozhin's rebellion

14:21 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

For Putin's faithful Caucasian, the moment has come to serve the master and wag his tail. Tik-Tok General and head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov "correctly" reacted to the words of the Kremlin owner and stated on Telegram that the actions of the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin are "treason", "a knife in the back" and "a real military rebellion".

In addition, he added that his militants are ready to help the RF Ministry of Defense suppress Prigozhin's rebellion.

"Friends, the night seemed difficult and the flights did not give me time to voice my position here on this vile betrayal! Everything that happens is a knife in the back and a real military mutiny! I fully support every word of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin!" Kadyrov said.

The head of Chechnya urged the "Wagnerites" "not to be led to provocations."

“No matter what goals you are given, no matter what promises you are told, the security of the state and the cohesion of Russian society are above all at such a moment! Look at how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. How many throw-ins, how many lies, how many frightening false appeals" that frighten our citizens, create the danger of a destabilizing situation. And these are the expected consequences of Prigozhin's treacherous march," he said.

According to Kadyrov, "what is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense. This is a challenge to the state, and against this challenge it is necessary to rally around the national leader: the military, security forces, governors, and the civilian population."

"The fighters of the Ministry of Defense and the Russian Guard in the Chechen Republic have already left for the zones of tension. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and protect its statehood! The rebellion must be suppressed, and if tough measures are necessary for this, then we are ready!" Chechnya.

Recall that on June 23, Prigozhin announced the strike of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the camps of PMC Wagner. The Russian Defense Ministry called this information a provocation. Prigozhin said that together with the fighters he would go "to figure out why lawlessness is happening in the country." The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation announced the initiation of a criminal case against the leader of the "Wagnerites".

On the morning of June 24, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don. He demands a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, otherwise - a campaign of "Wagnerites" against Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a special address in which he called Prigozhin's rebellion "treason" and threatened to punish all participants in the events.