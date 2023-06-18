US Coast Guard intercepts more than 6 tons of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean

12:27 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Atlantic Ocean, the United States intercepted over six tons of cocaine. The US Coast Guard conducted an operation during which 14,153 pounds (approximately 6,420 kg) of cocaine were seized with a total value of more than $186 million.



This information was reported by CNN, citing a press release from the US Department.



It is noted that the intercepted drug consisted of nine different batches and was found in international waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.



The operation also caught 12 suspected drug smugglers, stepping up the fight against drug trafficking.