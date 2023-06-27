The White House is investing $42 billion in high-speed Internet for the United States

12:02 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In an effort to ensure universal access to high-speed broadband Internet for all citizens of the United States of America by 2030, the White House has decided to distribute $42 billion among the 50 states.

This information is reported by Reuters.

It is noted that Texas and California top the list of funding - $ 3.1 billion and 1.9 billion, respectively. Less populous states such as Virginia, Alabama and Louisiana also made it into the top 10 most funded states. These states have large rural areas with less internet access than major cities.

"This is the biggest investment in high-speed internet. In order for a modern economy to work, access to the Internet is as important for everyone as electricity or water or other basic services,” said US President Joe Biden.

According to the Biden administration, about 8.5 million locations in the US do not have access to a broadband connection. The country's largest ISPs, such as Verizon, Comcast, Charter Communications, are reluctant to provide access to sparsely populated rural communities because the investment is expensive and the regions do not have a large number of subscribers. The lack of broadband internet access came to the attention of the government during the COVID-19 pandemic when students were forced to study online.