Belarus and Russia suspended from participation in the International Union of Railways

19:04 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The participation of Russia and Belarus is suspended in the International Union of Railways. In addition, the countries of Asia, Europe and America will help Ukraine restore the railway infrastructure that suffered as a result of Russian attacks.



Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia Alexander Kamyshin in his Telegram said that since the beginning of the war, one of the areas of work has been the international isolation of Russia and Belarus in the railway sector.



The decision was made at a meeting of the General Assembly of the International Union of Railways. Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the board of Ukrzaliznytsia have been working on this since March.



Kamyshin added that during the voting there was pressure from representatives of China, India, Mongolia, Iran, Armenia and Kazakhstan.. At the same time, the decision on the final suspension was made: 72% of the MSZ participants voted in favor.

"This is an important diplomatic victory. What would have been impossible without the direct assistance of international partners - the railways of Asia, Europe and America. They also confirmed their promises to provide their own expertise and assistance to Ukrzaliznytsia in the post-war restoration of infrastructure," he said.

The International Union of Railways (Union internationale des chemins de fer) is a worldwide association of trade and economic cooperation between the main actors of the international railway sector. The union was founded in 1922, the headquarters is in Paris, 204 organizations are members of the UIC.