Banks of Kyrgyzstan stopped accepting Russian Mir cards

16:21 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Banks of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan refused to service Mir cards due to the threat of US sanctions, Deputy Head of the National Bank of the Republic Kaiyp Kulenbekov said on Friday.



According to him, continued work with Mir threatened Kyrgyz banks with disconnection from dollar settlements.. Possible US sanctions "may affect the servicing of correspondent accounts of our banks abroad," Kulenbekov explained, speaking in parliament.



On September 15, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control warned that banks, entering into agreements with the Mir operator (the Russian payment card system), will be considered participants in actions to circumvent sanctions, expanding the territory of the system outside of Russia.



A month later, the Kyrgyz Bank of Asia, Kompanion Bank, Bakai Bank and Doskredobank disconnected from Mir.



The Central Bank of Kyrgyzstan did not give them instructions.

“Decisions to suspend servicing Russian cards were made by banks independently, taking into account existing risks,” Kulenbekov emphasized.

Of the 9 countries where Mir was accepted before the war in Ukraine, six curtailed and limited work with the system, which by the beginning of 2022 had 145 million cards. Problems with Mir arose in Turkey, where all private banks first announced their refusal to accept Russian cards, and then state-owned ones.. They were joined by Kazakh banks, Vietnamese BIDV, a number of Armenian banks, the Uzbek processing center Uzcard and Dushanbe City Bank, one of the largest in Tajikistan.



Only Belarus, South Ossetia and Abkhazia continue to work with Mir without restrictions. The scale of the blow to the system surprised the Russian central bank, especially in countries that were considered "friendly", sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.







