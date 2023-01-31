Biden says US will not transfer F-16s to Ukraine

10:46 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden says US will not transfer F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets to Ukraine. The politician said this in response to questions from journalists whether he supports the idea of transferring planes to Ukraine.

"No, " Biden replied curtly.

The question was asked when the American president was getting off the helicopter and briefly approached the media.. At the same time, Biden did not give any other explanations.



At the same time, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, noted that the country is currently transferring a sufficient amount of weapons to Ukraine without aviation, CNN reports.