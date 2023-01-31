Biden says US will not transfer F-16s to Ukraine

10:46 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden says US will not transfer F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets to Ukraine. The politician said this in response to questions from journalists whether he supports the idea of transferring planes to Ukraine.
"No, " Biden replied curtly.
The question was asked when the American president was getting off the helicopter and briefly approached the media.. At the same time, Biden did not give any other explanations.

At the same time, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, noted that the country is currently transferring a sufficient amount of weapons to Ukraine without aviation, CNN reports.
“Significant amounts of aid are already being provided and will continue to be sent in the coming weeks and months.. These are the weapons that, as we know. Ukraine's defense minister is expected to meet with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday amid debate among Kiev's allies over whether to provide Kiev with fighter jets for the war against Russia after US President Joe Biden ruled out providing F-16s. for the Ukrainians in the winter, as well as for the fighting they expect in the spring," Kirby said.