Biden commented on Prigogine's rebellion for the first time

07:31 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden was the first to comment on the Wagner rebellion against the Russian authorities, saying that the United States and Western allies were not involved in the Wagner rebellion.



Biden is quoted by CNN.

“We had to make sure that we didn’t give Putin a reason to blame the West for this or blame NATO for this.. We've made it clear that we're not related. It was part of the struggle within the Russian system," the American president said.

Biden also noted that it is not yet possible to come to a final conclusion about what the latest events in Russia will lead to.