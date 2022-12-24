Biden intends to run for a second term - White House

08:36 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is likely to run for a second term during the 2024 presidential election.



This was stated at a briefing by the head of the White House administration, Ron Klein, reports The Wall Street Journal.

“I hear from many Democrats around the country that they want him (Biden – ed.) to run, ” Klein said.

He noted that the incumbent president would probably make the final decision after consulting with his family.. Biden can publicly announce his candidacy after the New Year holidays and after leaving the vacation.

"I expect the decision will be to do this (run for office - ed.)," the White House spokesman added.

Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history: at the time of his official inauguration on January 20, 2021, he was 78 years old. If Biden runs for a second term and wins the November 2024 presidential election, he will be 82 by the time of his inauguration.



Former US President Donald Trump also recently announced his readiness to participate in the next presidential election from the Republican Party.. His aides reported that he had already submitted the documents.