Biden is ready to transfer 10 Abrams tanks to Ukraine - media

US President Joe Biden is ready to transfer 10 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to influence Germany, which has not yet decided on the possible supply of Leopard 2 tanks. This was announced on Tuesday, January 24, by Sky News Arabia, citing an unnamed Pentagon official.

According to him, "Biden is ready to transfer 10 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to break the knot with Leopard, but it seems that there are other calculations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz." According to the channel's interlocutor, "Kyiv needs 500 tanks to counter what Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a new round of offensive operations as spring approaches."

On the eve of the US State Department announced news from Germany on Leopard tanks. Washington believes that news from Berlin on the issue of tanks for Ukraine should be expected in the coming days.

In turn, the Kremlin threatened Germany with consequences for allowing the supply of Leopard to Ukraine.

The Pentagon explained that the supply of American Abrams tanks to Ukraine does not yet make sense due to the fact that such equipment is difficult to maintain.