Austria joins the European Sky Shield Initiative

11:49 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The government of neutral Austria has decided to join the European initiative called "Sky Shield", which was launched by Germany to protect the airspace.



The news was announced by Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer, according to Euractiv.

"Threats in our region have increased significantly as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.. In this regard, Austria will join the European Sky Shield initiative in the field of air defense," Negammer said on Saturday.

Negotiations are underway on the details of the accession, the Ministry of Defense of the country said.. If accession goes through, Austria will be the first non-NATO member country to join the initiative.



However, far-right parties in Austria have already begun to criticize the government's intentions.. FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl said the planned joining of the Sky Shield was "a devastating decision regarding the policy of neutrality".

"Negammer and his supporters have sacrificed the principles of neutrality for NATO," said Kickl, whose political bloc is expected to win the upcoming 2024 elections with about 30% of the vote.

The Vienna authorities argue that joining the Sky Shield initiative is in line with the principles of the country's neutrality.



Foreign Minister Alexander Shallenberg explained that the "Heavenly Shield" is not a NATO initiative and does not involve joining a military alliance, but is "cooperation between a number of states". He stressed that the unification and joint use of military potential does not contradict neutrality.



Austria, which is not a member of NATO, has always stressed the importance of maintaining neutrality by other countries.