Austrian bank Raiffeisen terminates ties with Belarusian banks

16:11 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Austrian bank Raiffeisen is ending its correspondent relations with Belarusian banks, according to sources.



This decision is connected with the sanctions imposed due to internal repressions and the participation of the Belarusian regime in the war.



Restrictions placed on the Belarusian financial sector have significantly limited its ability to communicate with the international community. Raiffeisen was the last bank to maintain correspondent relations with Belarusian banks when making payments to and from Europe.



Letters have already been sent to clients of Priorbank (a subsidiary of Raiffeisen in Belarus) with a request not to indicate the correspondent bank in the payment data, as they may not be delivered.



The rejection of correspondent relations with Belarusian banks is the result of US pressure on European financial institutions that continued to work with Russian and Belarusian companies, ignoring sanctions.



Sources also report that the US authorities have requested from Raiffeisen all the documentation on the activities of its subsidiary banks in Belarus and Russia. In case of refusal or discovery of prohibited transactions, the Austrian bank was threatened with a ban on working with dollars.