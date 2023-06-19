Austrian intelligence services prevented a terrorist threat at an LGBT event

09:44 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Austrian Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) successfully thwarted an attack conceived by young Islamic State supporters against participants in the "Vienna Rainbow Parade", a mass gathering of the LGBT community that took place in the Austrian capital on Saturday.



This is reported by the official website of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.

"Thanks to the prompt and effective intervention, we were able to prevent a possible danger to the participants of the Vienna Pride and ensure their safety," said DSN Director Omar Hayavi-Pirchner.



In the process of investigating the activities of the terrorist network, it was discovered that three people in Vienna and Lower Austria were planning an attack in Vienna. The suspects were Austrian citizens aged 14, 17 and 20.

"These individuals expressed their support for the Islamic State on the Internet and distributed extremist content.. That is why the "rainbow parade" has become the focus of their attention as a potential target for attack," the official statement said.

All three suspects were detained by law enforcement after conducting searches.. As a result of searches at their places of residence, various information media were seized, as well as prohibited weapons, including edged and gas weapons. An examination of the seized electronic media is currently underway.