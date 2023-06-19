Austrian intelligence services prevented a terrorist threat at an LGBT event

The Austrian Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) successfully thwarted an attack conceived by young Islamic State supporters against participants in the "Vienna Rainbow Parade", a mass gathering of the LGBT community that took place in the Austrian capital on Saturday.
This is reported by the official website of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.
In the process of investigating the activities of the terrorist network, it was discovered that three people in Vienna and Lower Austria were planning an attack in Vienna. The suspects were Austrian citizens aged 14, 17 and 20.
All three suspects were detained by law enforcement after conducting searches.. As a result of searches at their places of residence, various information media were seized, as well as prohibited weapons, including edged and gas weapons. An examination of the seized electronic media is currently underway.
