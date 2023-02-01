Australia extends sanctions against Iran over supplies

The Australian government has imposed additional sanctions restrictions against Iran for supplying drones to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
This was reported by CNN.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that financial sanctions would be imposed on four Iranian individuals and four legal entities involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia.
