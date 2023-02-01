Australia extends sanctions against Iran over supplies

13:56 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Australian government has imposed additional sanctions restrictions against Iran for supplying drones to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that financial sanctions would be imposed on four Iranian individuals and four legal entities involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia.
 
"We are using all strategies at our disposal to protect human rights - from dialogue and diplomacy to sanctions - in accordance with our values and interests," the statement said.