Australia announces acquisition of HIMARS and naval strike missiles

11:10 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Australia is investing more than one billion Australian dollars (about US$700 million) in the procurement of naval missiles and HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems.

This was reported by Reuters on January 5.

"In the current strategic environment, it is important that the Australian Defense Force is equipped with high-tech, targeted military capabilities," Defense Secretary Richard Marles said.

The Australian government has signed a contract with Kongsberg (KOG.OL) for Naval Strike Missile (NSM) anti-ship missiles to be used on Hobart destroyers and Anzac frigates from 2024.



In addition, the country's authorities plan to purchase HIMARS systems, which include launchers, missiles and training missiles. It is reported that new complexes should be put into service before 2026.. Australia has ordered several types of missiles, the longest of which have a range of about 300 km.



According to the manufacturer, in the future, the range of the ammunition can be increased with the following updates to the software hardware and rocket components.