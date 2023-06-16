Australia banned Russia from building a new embassy near the parliament building

09:15 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Australian House of Representatives passed on Thursday, June 15, a law prohibiting Russia from building a new embassy near the Parliament building for security reasons. This is reported by the publication Independet.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would remove Russia's lease of the site based on security advice.

"The government has received very clear security advice because of the risk of a new Russian presence so close to the parliament building," Albanese said.

Albanese said the Australian government condemns Russia's "illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine."



The government decided to act after Russia won a federal court case last month that prevented it from being evicted from a development site.



The lease was canceled by the local authorities in Canberra on the basis of a lack of construction activity as it was leased out in the diplomatic area of Yarralumla in 2008.



Under the terms of the lease, Russia agreed to complete construction within three years, but the embassy remains partially built.



Russia now occupies the former Soviet embassy in the suburb of Griffith.