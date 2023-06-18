Airstrike in Sudan kills 17 people, destroys houses

08:35 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

An air strike on Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday killed 17 people, including 5 children, and destroyed 25 houses in the densely populated Yarmouk area.



According to information from the Air Force, this incident occurred in the context of the growing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF). An army general warned of possible increased attacks on the RRF.



The situation in Sudan escalated in mid-April due to a power struggle in the country's military leadership. In early June, the RRF declared full control over the Yarmuk area, where the weapons factory is located.



However, on Saturday, the warring parties reached an agreement on a 72-hour ceasefire, due to begin Sunday at 06:00, through the efforts of Saudi and American mediators.. This is the first such truce during the conflict.



The exact number of deaths due to hostilities is difficult to ascertain, but it is well over a thousand people, including civilians, who fell victim to the crossfire.