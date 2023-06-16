Accident in the Austrian tunnel: the evacuation of passengers after a fire

10:59 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday in Austria, about 200 passengers were evacuated from a train when it caught fire in a tunnel, reports the Kronen Zeitung.



The incident occurred when a train to Hamburg and Amsterdam was passing through a tunnel near the city of Innsbruck in the Austrian Alps..



The fire started after a contact wire broke, and several cars that were transported as part of the train caught fire due to a damaged cable.



About 45 passengers suffered minor injuries in the incident, believed to be from smoke inhalation.

"The fire was completely extinguished at 22:19, and the evacuation of passengers was completed at 23:40 local time," a spokesman for the Austrian railway ÖBB said.



The ÖBB train left Vienna on Wednesday evening and was supposed to take passengers to Amsterdam on Thursday morning. Although the journey to Hamburg or Amsterdam could not be continued that evening, ÖBB arranged buses for further transport.



Passengers not requiring medical attention were first taken to Innsbruck by bus. All passengers were provided with places to sleep, according to representatives of the state of Tyrol.



However, critical comments appeared on social media that information about the accident was not transmitted in a timely manner.. The route in the tunnel was closed until the work was completed, and trains were redirected.