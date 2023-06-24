Prigozhin's army occupies Voronezh without a fight - Reuters

14:57 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The seriousness of Yevgeny Prigozhin's intentions is evidenced by the capture of the next Russian city. Completely unimpeded, all military facilities and administrative buildings in Voronezh came under the control of Wagner PMC fighters. Now the road to Moscow is open for "rebels". This is reported by Reuters, citing its sources in the Russian special services.

The report says that Voronezh suffered the fate of Rostov, now under the control of the army of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

War criminal and propagandist Igor Girkin also confirmed the entry of PMC Wagner into Voronezh "without the resistance of the regular army."

According to him, this is the beginning of the civil war. He believes that the capture of Voronezh opens the way for rebels to Moscow.

Recall that the founder of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a new voice message on the night of Saturday, June 24, in which he stated that his fighters had crossed the state border of the Russian Federation "in all places" and were already entering Rostov.