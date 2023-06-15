Armenia and Azerbaijan may sign a peace agreement on June 1

17:45 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Armenia and Azerbaijan may sign a peace agreement to resolve the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh when the presidents of both countries meet at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova next week.



This was reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva.

"We hope that a peace treaty will finally be signed in Chisinau on June 1. This is a historic moment and an impulse that should not be missed," Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters.

On the sidelines of the ENP summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to hold high-level talks with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to diplomatic sources.



The second summit of the European Political Community will be held on June 1-2 in Moldova. It will be attended by the leaders of the EU member states and 17 other countries, as well as the heads of European structures.. The first ENP summit was held in Prague on 6-7 October last year.