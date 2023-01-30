Abnormal frosts in Afghanistan: 170 victims of adults and children

As a result of heavy snowfalls and cold weather in Afghanistan, 170 people were killed. This is reported by Xinhua with reference to the speaker of the Ministry of Natural Disasters of Afghanistan, Shaviul Rahimi.
He noted that during this period, 150 residential buildings were completely destroyed or partially damaged and about 80 thousand died.. head of cattle.
Rahimi called on international humanitarian agencies to help Afghan families in need and help them get through the winter.
It is reported that there is no central heating in Afghanistan and people often use coal, wood or liquefied gas for heating in winter, often resulting in casualties due to gas leakage or carbon dioxide emissions.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments