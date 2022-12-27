The American company has created a keyboard with a built-in interactive screen

17:16 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

American gaming technology company Finalmouse has created the Centerpiece keyboard with a built-in interactive screen.



The keyboard can be connected to a computer via USB-Type-C. Centerpiece has built-in central and graphic processors, it is self-powered.



It stores in memory three screensavers that react to the touch. They can be created by users themselves and switched using special

buttons on the side. Screensavers can also be monetized or shared for free with friends.

The keyboard is made of laminated glass, and its body is made of aluminum with a special coating. The typing sound is described by manufacturers as "soft marble raindrops".



This keyboard will be sold in the US in early 2023. It will cost $349 (about UAH 14,000).