07:14 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Tara Reid, a former employee of the Senate office of Joe Biden, who accused the current US president of allegedly "sexual harassment" in 1993, said she had moved to Russia.





She said this at an event organized by the Russian propaganda publication Sputnik.

"In Russia, I feel surrounded by protection and security," said Tara Reid.

She added that she decided to leave for Russia after she received threats in the United States.

Reed called her decision to flee to Moscow "difficult" and apologized to "Russian brothers and sisters for the aggressive stance of the US administration."



During the press conference, Russian spy Maria Butina, who served almost 18 months in prison in the United States, was next to Tara Reid.. Currently, Butina is a State Duma deputy from the United Russia party.



During the press conference, Butina promised to discuss the possibility of granting Russian citizenship to Rod and ask Russian President Vladimir Putin "to consider her request for citizenship as soon as possible."





Tara Reid, 59, worked as an aide to Joe Biden when he was a US Senator from Delaware.. In 2020, when he ran for the US Democratic presidential nomination, she stated that in 1993, in the hallway of the Senate, he "put her against the wall and attacked". After the "incident" Reed called on the politician to withdraw from the presidential race. Biden has repeatedly denied the allegations.