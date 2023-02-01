Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter

11:39 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in 2021 on the set of Rust.

The New Mexico State Attorney's Office has also charged guns consultant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with the manslaughter of cameraman Galina Hutchins, CNN reports.

The charges against both include two counts of manslaughter. In the event that the jury finds them guilty, the verdict will be pronounced on only one count for each. The first provides for up to 18 months in prison, the second - up to five years in prison.

Rust assistant director David Halls was also charged with careless handling of a weapon.. He agreed to a deal with the investigation and admitted his guilt. Lawyers for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed called the prosecutor's decision to charge a mistake.

The case file states that prior to filming The Rust, Baldwin had received no serious gun training. It took him only half an hour to train, as he was distracted and talking to his family on the phone. Prosecutors also allege that Gutierrez-Reed did not insist on Baldwin's training, did not check every round, and did not follow safety protocols when storing ammunition.

Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, after being shot by Baldwin with a prop pistol. The director of the film, Joel Sous, was also injured.